Medical Pot Sales Topped $23M In January
Medical marijuana sales are skyrocketing in Illinois. State pot shops sold over 23 million dollars worth of medical weed in January. Illinois’ patient numbers leaped over 100 thousand for the first time since the program kicked off in 2014. The strong showing comes as huge numbers of recreational pot users stood outside of dispensaries for their first taste of legal weed. Total marijuana sales last month reached 62-point-6 million dollars, which included 40 million dollars in recreational weed sales.