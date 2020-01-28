      Weather Alert

‘Meat Patch’ – Would You Wear One -to Curb Your Meat Cravings?

Jan 28, 2020 @ 9:54am

Many of us, who have changed over to a plant-based diet, admit that we still crave the taste of meat.  It makes sense.

If you’re still jonesing for a steak, relief could be on the way.  Teaming up with an Oxford professor, Irish vegetarian frozen food brand Strong Roots has developed a Meat Patch, similar to what smokers will wear for a hit of nicotine, as they battle the urge to light up.

Except this is more of the scratch and sniff.  Run a fingernail over the adhesive and it will release the scent of bacon.

Right now, the company has the patch in a trial phase.  But they tell UK’s The Telegraph it could be out in the future.

TAGS
#EatSmarterNotHarder #MauraMyles #MeatPatch #MmmmBacon #ScratchNSniff #StrongRoots #TheTelegraph
Popular Posts
WCCQ On Demand
Country Dancing
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Morning Mindtwister