“Meant to Be”: FGL finishes the year by covering “Billboard” with Bebe Rexha
By News Desk
|
Dec 14, 2018 @ 2:51 PM

BillboardAfter wrapping their Live from Las Vegas residency earlier this week, Florida Georgia Line is finishing up the year on the cover of Billboard.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley appear on the front of “The Year in Music 2018” issue of the magazine, along with their “Meant to Be” collaborator Bebe Rexha.

In addition to being one of the biggest country and pop hits of the year, the cross-genre collaboration is also the biggest song ever on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs tally, having spent a record 50 weeks atop the chart. It also grabbed FGL their first-ever Grammy nomination, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In fact, the song was so big, Tyler discovered even people in Africa know it — something he learned when he was in Malawi with his wife Hayley.

“We were in this tiny village, and they talked me into getting up to play,” he tells Billboard. “I didn’t know what else to do, so I did ‘Meant to Be,’ and people were singing it back to me.”

“Can’t wait for 2019 to show y’all what we’ve been working on,” they added. The duo’s fourth album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, is set to arrive February 15.

Next up for FGL, they play Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC December 31, live from Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Will Aldean, Church and Stapleton play with Van Halen next summer? Listen now: Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell bring the intensity on “What Happens in a Small Town” Tim McGraw tours his new TruMav gym, opening next month in Nashville Watch now: Luke Bryan shows off his Nashville farm and his boys in new “What Makes You Country” video With new music on the way, Maren Morris is the most-played country female of 2018 Blake Shelton and Keith Urban to ring in 2019 on NBC
Comments