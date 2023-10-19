Meaning Behind Luke Combs’ ‘The Kind Of Love We Make’

Luke Combs showed listeners his amorous side in a 2022 ballad.

In the song that talks about finding time for intimacy between two partners, Combs tells people to smell the roses and be sure to show their lovers some love. But what is the history and deeper meaning behind “The Kind of Love We Make?”

His opening verse really does explain it all, “Yes, they’ve been working hard, and yes they’ve been sacrificing for the family and for the household, but life isn’t just about getting by, is it? There have to be at least a few moments for some good old-fashioned adult fun, right?”

Once the opening was expressed—the idea of slowing down and paying attention to one another—Combs ups the ante with some titillating details.

What things do you do to keep your relationship alive?