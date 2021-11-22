McRib Cooking Process Reveals McDonald’s Secrets in Viral Video

It’s not always good to find out how a food you love is made.
A video posted to TikTok shows the process that McDonald’s workers go through to make the seasonal McRib sandwich– and it’s gone viral.
The user who posted it, named Isaiah, posted under the name Zaezae1098.
The video starts with a worker pulling a frozen slab of processed, particle meat out of a freezer drawer. It’s then thrown onto a griddle, where a heating block is set on top of it (“McRib Clam“). A timer is then set to “McRib.”
While the meat cooks, bread is toasted and onions and pickles are added. When the McRib is cooked, a worker opens another drawer that’s full of sauce, and the meat is turned over, in the drawer, so that it’s fully covered in sauce.
Since it was uploaded, the video has been viewed over 6.4 million times.
Get another bite, here: (Fox)