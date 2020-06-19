McDonough Street Closure Beginning June 22nd
McDonough Street, between Airport Drive and Houbolt Road, will be closed beginning on Monday, June 22, 2020. The road closure will have a posted detour to west Jefferson Street, around the Joliet Regional Airport. The McDonough Street closure is expected to last approximately two weeks and these traffic modifications are due to the Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project. This project includes installation of approximately 13,700 linear feet of 30-inch to 48-inch cured-in-place-pipelining. This project will restore the structural integrity of the sanitary sewer interceptor and reduce the amount of rain water entering the sanitary system. The Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project is expected to be completed in July of 2020, with the exception of work near the I&M Canal which will be completed in the fall of 2020.
Drivers should be prepared for delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving in the vicinity of the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text. If you have any questions about the City’s Rock Run Interceptor Rehabilitation Project, please contact Owen Dean with the Department of Public Utilities at 815-724-4254.