McDonald’s Adding Apple Fritters And Cinnamon Rolls To The Menu
Oh my sweet tooth! McDonald’s is amping up their breakfast bakery game with three new additions to the menu this month.
First up, Apple Fritters. Made with cinnamon and apples, fried to a golden brown, and topped with a sweet glaze icing. Keeping in the cinnamon theme, you can also get Cinnamon Rolls…which if you were a fan of the Cinnamelts, this is for you! It’s made with cinnamon layered between pastry dough and drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing. Finally, you can also pick up a bakery classic of a Blueberry Muffin that’s finished with a streusel crumb topping.
In case you still want to enjoy a savory breakfast but fancy a sweet treat in the afternoon, you’re in luck. Starting Monday, October 28, all three of these new menu items will be available all day.