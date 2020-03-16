Mayor O’Dekirk: NorthPoint Vote Postponed
The NorthPoint vote is off the agenda for tomorrow night. Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk spoke with WJOL and confirmed that while the Joliet City Council will still meet on Tuesday, March 16th, the NorthPoint annexation of 12-hundred acres will not be on the agenda.
The CDC’s new guidelines suggest for the next eight weeks, events involving 50 or more people should be canceled or postponed.
The Say No To NorthPoint group was expected to show up at the City Council meeting in high numbers. Mayor O’Dekirk has canceled tonight’s pre-council meeting. But tomorrow’s meeting will still take place in order to do the business of Joliet but there will be no vote on NorthPoint. A press conference is expected later today.