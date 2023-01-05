Mayor Lightfoot Ad Attacks Chuy Garcia And Questions His Ties To Madigan

Illinois Congressman Jesus Chuy Garcia is reacting to a political TV ad from Mayor Lightfoot that questions his relationships. The 30-second commercial links the Democratic candidate for mayor to a pair of indicted political powerhouses, former cryptocurrency billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried and former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan. The Garcia campaign calls the ad an act of desperation from Mayor Lightfoot, who is creating a diversion from questions about her own connections.