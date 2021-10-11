      Weather Alert

 Mayonnaise In What?

Oct 11, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Mayonnaise can be divisive . . . and the people who like it may say they love it with EVERYTHING.  But those limits are being put to the test.

 

Last Thursday, the Twitter account for Hellmann’s told people to put mayonnaise . . . in their coffee.  And they weren’t kidding.  They added, “Nope, that wasn’t a typo.  Mayo in your coffee.  It’s called having a sophisticated palate! Naturally, people went crazy online, with some people claiming they’re going to try it . . . others insisting that it’s gross. Some people joked about it.  Would you try it?

 

 

 

