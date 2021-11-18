Maybe it was steered in the wrong direction.

      Weather Alert

Nov 18, 2021 @ 8:45am
Police report a cow took off from a ranch in Brazil recently and ended up at the nearby Nova Granada Resort. Video shows the cow mooo-ving up some stairs to the top of a giant waterslide. The cow awkwardly begins its descent towards the pool, repeatedly (and loudly) losing its footing as it tries to stop sliding. The brave bovine is finally able to stop its skid and lays down before being rescued. The cow was just a couple of days away from a trip to the slaughterhouse, but its owner decided after this wild adventure — he will keep it and has named it Toboga (Portuguese for “slide”). Have you ever caught an animal in weird “you had to see it – to believe it” situation?

