May the Fourth Be With You – Star Wars Themed Events to Enjoy

May the Force Be with You!

Celebrate May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth with the Saint Charles Library!

Various passive activities will be in the Youth Services throughout both days, with a special grab-and-go kit (for grades 2+) on Thursday at 3:00 p.m., while supplies last, and Star Wars button making (for all ages) on Friday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Star Wars Days

Thursday, May 4 & Friday, May 5

All Day, Youth Services Department