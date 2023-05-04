98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

May the Fourth Be With You – Star Wars Themed Events to Enjoy

May 4, 2023 9:44AM CDT
Share
May the Fourth Be With You – Star Wars Themed Events to Enjoy
Getty Image
May the Force Be with You!
Celebrate May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth with the Saint Charles Library!
Various passive activities will be in the Youth Services throughout both days, with a special grab-and-go kit (for grades 2+) on Thursday at 3:00 p.m., while supplies last, and Star Wars button making (for all ages) on Friday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Star Wars Days
Thursday, May 4 & Friday, May 5
All Day, Youth Services Department

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER on your Spring Cleaning: Don't Make 4 Dangerous Mistakes
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Mothers Day Gifts Which Cost Little & Mean Much
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

Luke Combs Opens Up About What Has Changed Since He Became Famous

Recent Posts