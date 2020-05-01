May 1 Means New Illinois Social Guidelines – Eased a Bit
Golf Ball By Hole On Playing Field
Several key changes to Governor J.B. Pritzker‘s extended stay-at-home order go into effect today.
State parks will begin a phased reopening and golf courses are opening. But golfing requires physical distancing and pairs, rather than foursomes, with tee times scheduled farther apart.
Greenhouses and groomers are allowed to resume business, with employees wearing masks.
Nonessential retail can fulfill telephone and online orders through curbside pickup and delivery.
Face masks must be worn in public, where social distance can’t be maintained.
Essential businesses and manufacturers must provide face coverings for all employees who can’t observe social distancing while they work.
(Metro Source)