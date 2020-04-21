Matthew Seligman, bassist for David Bowie, dies from COVID-19 complications
Andy Sheppard/RedfernsThe rock industry has been hit by another devastating loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Acclaimed bassist Matthew Seligman died Friday due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 64.
His passing was announced by guitarist Thomas Dolby, who relayed the message from one of his closest friends, Kevin Armstrong.
“Friday: Matthew Seligman has suffered a catastrophic haemorrhagic stroke from which he won’t recover. It is expected that he will not survive longer than 12/24 hours,” Armstrong announced on Dolby’s Facebook account. “His ventilator will be gradually withdrawn until the inevitable end. I am so sad to have to bear this terrible news. I have loved him as a friend and a fellow musician for 40 years.”
Seligman’s former Soft Boys bandmate Robyn Hitchcock also paid tribute to his friend on Friday, writing, “None of us were expecting Matthew to leave us so abruptly, forever. It is strange and very sad to be talking of him in the past tense.”
“I’m profoundly grateful to have played music with him,” added Hitchcock. “Matthew is, was, and always will be one of the greats.”
Seligman famously worked with David Bowie and also played a hand in some of London’s biggest new wave hits in the 80s, such as “Video Killed the Radio Star” and “She Blinded Me with Science.” He also collaborated with Dolby and his solo efforts, Bruce Woolley and the Camera Club and the Thompson Twins.
In 1985, the English bassist accompanied Bowie during his historic Live Aid concert and later helped him create the soundtrack for the movie Labyrinth.
Later in his career, Seligman collaborated with acts such as Tori Amos, Sinead O’Connor and Morrissey.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
