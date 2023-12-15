Matthew Perry’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 10: Actor Matthew Perry arrives at CBS, CW And Showtime 2015 Summer TCA Party at Pacific Design Center on August 10, 2015 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Matthew Perry’s official cause of death has been announced.

The actor died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” a drug that is used to treat depression and is also used as a recreational drug.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Perry had ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death. The K in his system at the time of his death, however, “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours or less.”

There was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl.

Which recent celebrity death has hit you the hardest, and why?