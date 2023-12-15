Matthew Perry’s Cause Of Death Has Been Revealed
December 15, 2023 5:09PM CST
Matthew Perry’s official cause of death has been announced.
The actor died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” a drug that is used to treat depression and is also used as a recreational drug.
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office concluded that Perry had ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety a week-and-a-half before his death. The K in his system at the time of his death, however, “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours or less.”
There was no evidence of alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, or fentanyl.
