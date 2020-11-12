      Weather Alert

Matthew Perry says 'Friends' reunion shoots in March

Nov 12, 2020 @ 4:11pm

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Could Matthew Perry be any more excited? Obligatory Chandler Bing joke aside, the actor took to Twitter to tout that the long-awaited, oft-delayed Friends reunion is set to shoot in the spring of 2021.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March,” the actor posted. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

The special, repeatedly delayed by COVID-19 concerns, will reunite Perry with pals David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Lisa Kudrow.  It’ll air on HBO Max.

By Stephen Iervolino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Are We Forgetting to Sanitize at Home? These.
Restaurant Spotlight: Jerrie's Dogs & More
Jill Biden May Be the First First Lady to Have Full-Time Job That Isn't in the White House
Record Breaking Warm Weather Continues In Chicago
Hope to the Hungry Radiothon
Hope to the Hungry Radiothon