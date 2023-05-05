Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Yellowstone’ Spin-Off Might Premiere This Year

Reportedly, Matthew McConaughey‘s Yellowstone spin-off series might be coming – before the end of the year.

The new series will only come in December, depending on what happens with the current writers’ strike.

Chris McCarthy, who is the CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said, “Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our Yellowstone sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

There are no details about what this new series will be called, nor what the plot of the series will be.