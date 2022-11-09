98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Matthew McConaughey Eyeing NFL Ownership

November 9, 2022 4:08PM CST
Share
Matthew McConaughey Eyeing NFL Ownership
LE CASTELLET, FRANCE - JULY 24: Matthew McConaughey walks on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 24, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey is the latest celebrity showing interest in owning an NFL team.

The Academy Award winner is said to be eyeing ownership of the Washington Commanders.

According to the Washington Post, McConaughey is thinking”of joining or forming an investment group” with the intention of purchasing the team.

McConaughey could be joining billionaire Jeff Bezos and rap legend Jay-Z in forming the group.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER:  Should You Let Your Dog Lick Your Face? 
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 5 Weekend Mistakes Can Mess Up Your Whole Week

Recent Posts