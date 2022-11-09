Matthew McConaughey Eyeing NFL Ownership

LE CASTELLET, FRANCE - JULY 24: Matthew McConaughey walks on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 24, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Mario Renzi - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey is the latest celebrity showing interest in owning an NFL team.

The Academy Award winner is said to be eyeing ownership of the Washington Commanders.

According to the Washington Post, McConaughey is thinking”of joining or forming an investment group” with the intention of purchasing the team.

McConaughey could be joining billionaire Jeff Bezos and rap legend Jay-Z in forming the group.