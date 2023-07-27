Mattel Exec Talks New Movies
More Mattel products are being turned into movies.
Following the success of Barbie, Robbie Brenner, who runs Mattel Films and produced Barbie, said, “Everybody hopes that when you create a movie that there is going to be a franchise. That’s the hope, that it goes on and on and it’s a gift that keeps giving. But, in this day and age, you just want to get the first one right.”
Brenner says a new film adaptation of the Magic 8 Ball will ‘probably be a PG-13 thriller’ and that a writer has also been hired to take on the UNO card game.
Brenner says a Polly Pocket movie is also in the works, as well as a film about Hot Wheels, American Girl, and Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots, which will star Vin Diesel.
What toy would you like to see turned into a movie plot?