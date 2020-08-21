      Weather Alert

Matt Stell To Virtually Perform Anthem At NASCAR Race This Sunday

Aug 21, 2020 @ 6:33am
Image provided by MRN

Matt Stell will sing a virtual version of the national anthem prior to the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday (Aug. 23rd). The race airs on NBCSN at 4 p.m. ET. This is the final event of Dover International Speedway’s six-race, three-day NASCAR weekend on Aug. 21-23.
Actress Malin Akerman, star of Netflix’s The Sleepover, will serve as the race’s grand marshal before the Saturday, Aug. 22 “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race.
The Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. You can hear both races on 98.3 this Saturday & Sunday. Coverage thru MRN begins at 2pm both days. Here’s everything you need to know about racing weekend from the Motor Racing Network.

