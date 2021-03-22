      Weather Alert

Matt Stell shares teaser for “That Ain't Me No More” video

Mar 22, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Arista Nashville Matt Stell proclaims “That Ain’t Me No More” in the video for his latest single. 

The chart-topping singer shared a teaser for the video in an Instagram clip that shows him working at an onshore oil rig, shoveling sand under the hot sun. Shots of the laborious job are intertwined with fast-paced clips of Matt agonizing over the woman he loves at home as he sings the song’s title over a rocking melody. 

The video will premiere in full Wednesday on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.  

“That Ain’t Me No More” is the follow-up single to Matt’s two consecutive #1 hits, “Prayed for You” and “Everywhere but On.” Matt released his latest EP, Better Than That, in October 2020.

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

