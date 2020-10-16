Matt Stell Releases New EP Today
Matt Stell’s new EP, Better Than That, is available at all digital platforms today (Friday, Oct. 16th). He co-produced the project, which features five new songs, as well as Matt’s current Top Five single “Everywhere But On,” his chart-topping hit, “Prayed For You,” and the recently released “If I Was A Bar.”
His last EP, Everywhere But On, was released in 2019. Matt tells us a lot has changed between then and now.
“You know now I’ve got songs on an EP that people have heard before and hopefully that serves as a springboard to kind of get people introduced into what I’m doing now, what I’m about because I feel like with as much as I’ve been writing and as much attention and care as I’ve paid to that I’ve really kind of found a sound and a voice that I’m really comfortable with, and so making music with that sort of ammunition is good. That’s what’s really different about it from then and now, for sure.”
Matt’s debut single, “Prayed For You,” topped the charts last year.