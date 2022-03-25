MATT STELL OFFERS FIRST LIMITED-EDITION NFT

Matt Stell is making his mark on the metaverse with his debut, limited-edition NFT. He has teamed up with Fanpage LLC to offer his first ever NFT, “Sex, Drugs, & Country Music.” This animated design “is a nod to the country legends who were about Saturday night as much as they were Sunday morning,” according to the Fanpage website. In appreciation of his fans, Matt is giving away 500 free collectible NFTs to the first fans to claim with the promo code “msdrop.”
Matt’s debut NFT will be minted on the polygon blockchain, a climate sustainable blockchain which is over 99.9% more carbon efficient than Ethereum.
CHECK IT OUT: https://bit.ly/3IxdCfj