Matt Stell Is Betting On Kansas City To Win Super Bowl

Feb 3, 2021 @ 6:08am

Matt Stell will be among the millions tuning into the Super Bowl this Sunday (Feb. 7th) and he has already got his money on one team. While it was a tough call, he tells us:

“The Super Bowl this year is going to be great, you have the greatest ever, on a new team, what a great storyline there. Then you have maybe one of the most talented quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, to ever hurl a pigskin. In this case I have levied a wager in support of the Kansas City Chiefs, so I’ll be rooting for them.”

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl beginning at 5:30pm Central on CBS.

