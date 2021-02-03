Matt Stell Is Betting On Kansas City To Win Super Bowl
Matt Stell will be among the millions tuning into the Super Bowl this Sunday (Feb. 7th) and he has already got his money on one team. While it was a tough call, he tells us:
“The Super Bowl this year is going to be great, you have the greatest ever, on a new team, what a great storyline there. Then you have maybe one of the most talented quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes, to ever hurl a pigskin. In this case I have levied a wager in support of the Kansas City Chiefs, so I’ll be rooting for them.”
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl beginning at 5:30pm Central on CBS.