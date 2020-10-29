Matt Maeson & producer Rozwell launch new band, USERx
AtlanticMatt Maeson and producer Rozwell have launched a new band called USERx.
The debut single from the pair, who are hometown friends, is called “Waterman,” and is available now via digital outlets.
“The chorus to that song came from being drunk on tour and having an epiphany that I needed to just go get some water,” says Maeson. “It’s such a simple idea but there was something very sincere about it.”
USERx will release their debut EP in early 2021.
Maeson released his debut album, Bank on the Funeral, in 2019. It includes the singles “Cringe” and “Hallucinogenics,” both of which hit number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart.
(Video contains uncensored profanity.)
By Josh Johnson
