Mastodon details ‘Medium Rarities’ compilation; listen to new song “Fallen Torches” now
Reprise RecordsMastodon will release a new compilation called Medium Rarities on September 11.
As its title suggests, the collection consists of a number of rare Mastodon recordings from throughout the years, including various live tracks and instrumentals. You can download the previously unreleased song “Fallen Torches” now via digital outlets.
Medium Rarities follows Mastodon’s 2017 album, Emperor of Sand. A proper follow-up record is due out in 2021.
Here’s the Medium Rarities track list:
“Fallen Torches”
“A Commotion”
“Asleep in the Deep (Instrumental)”
“Capillarian Crest (Live)”
“A Spoonful Weighs a Ton”
“Toe to Toes (Instrumental)”
“Circle of Cysquatch (Live)”
“Atlanta” feat. Gibby Haynes
“Jaguar God (Instrumental)”
“Cut You Up with a Linoleum Knife”
“Blood & Thunder (Live)”
“White Walker”
“Halloween (Instrumental)”
“Crystal Skull (Live)”
“Orion”
“Iron Tusk (Live)”
By Josh Johnson
