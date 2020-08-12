Master P discusses the foundation of his No Limit empire and giving back to communities

Courtesy of BETNo Limit CEO Percy “Master P Miller says he’s “all business” after wrapping up his latest docu-series, No Limit Chronicles.
The rapper-turned-business mogul created a multi-million dollar empire with heavy contributions in music, television, and film. P is also planning to take over the food business by replacing major brands such as Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s with his own products.
But, he says, “you can’t count somebody’s success by how much money they have” but by “how much they’re able to give.”
“What brings me joy is being able to give back and help the kids in the community for over 25 years because we can’t take none of this stuff with us,” he explains. “It’s all temporary success.”
After giving back to communities in his hometown New Orleans, as well as California, Tennessee, Louisville, and more, P said he looks forward to this next chapter and being able to support the next generation.
“That’s the most important thing because we can’t take none of this with us and leaving an imprint, being like Muhammad Ali, doing my part, standing up for my people, not forgetting about the elderly, and feeding our people,” he said.
“I’ve always given back with the products and with the success of my products. My motto is ‘the more we make the more we give’ and to be able to feed our people for so long, it’s just a blessing and lets me know that I have been doing the right thing.”
“The most important thing for me is to be able to help the next generation, educate and feed our people,” he adds.
The final episode of No Limit Chronicles airs tonight on BET at 9 p.m. ET.
By Rachel George
