Mass Shooting Survivors Urge Lawmakers To Pass Ban On Assault Weapons
December 13, 2022 12:01PM CST
Survivors of mass shootings are urging Illinois lawmakers to pass a proposed ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. Lauren Bennett spoke yesterday during the first hearing on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” Bennett was shot twice as gunfire erupted during the July 4th parade in Highland Park. She was among those voicing support for the ban. House Democrats hope to pass the measure just after the new year.