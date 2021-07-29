      Weather Alert

Masks Required Again Inside Plainfield Park District Facilities Starting July 31

Jul 29, 2021 @ 4:15pm

The Plainfield Park District has announced that they will be following the Illinois Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines and will require individuals to wear a mask while indoors starting Saturday, July 31 until further notice.

Patrons visiting Plainfield Park District facilities for any reason will be asked to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status. The PPD also ask that those in attendance at outdoor events be respectful of those around them and practice physical distancing.

