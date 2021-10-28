Maryland Man Wins His Second $2 Million Lottery Prize

Luck is definitely on this guy’s side. A Maryland man just collected a $2 million lottery jackpot — for the second time! The 65-year-old told lottery officials he was running errands and decided to grab a pair of scratch-off tickets. The first earned him a $100 prize; the second netted him $2 million. Several years earlier, he ALSO took home a $2 million prize. The man said he used his first big jackpot to retire and go on a family vacation; This second giant jackpot will go to some home renovation projects and another family vacation. Have you ever had a string of good luck (that is still hard to believe sometimes)?