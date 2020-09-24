Mary J. Blige talks new music and her upcoming ‘My Life’ documentary

D’Andre MichaelAre you ready for this? The queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige, is working on new music.
The legendary, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actress and producer joined Naomi Campbell on her show, No Filter with Naomi, where she discussed her astonishing music career and how the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine has pushed her creatively.
“Even before the quarantine, I had some music ready,” Mary told Naomi. “During the quarantine, I just started writing a lot. So now we’re about to go into the studio and put these quarantine words on some music.”
For the past 28+ years, Mary has inspired thousands of women with her music, becoming a global symbol of female strength, empowerment and perseverance. The “Love No Limit” singer understands the role she stepped into after her 3x platinum 1992 debut, What’s the 411?, which continues to resonate with generations of women.
“I know there’s a lot, and I do understand what I’ve done,” Mary admitted. “I put my life on the line, honestly. I think the only thing that would happen is you’re going to move people — regular everyday people with problems just like you. So I’ve just been [giving] as much as I can.”
Mary is looking forward to giving us even more, courtesy of her production company, Blue Butterfly, which co-produced Lifetime’s The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel.
The company’s next project will be the Mary J. Blige My Life Album documentary. “We have a lot to come,’ says Mary. “We’re creating content that’s important for our culture.”
On November 20th, Mary will re-release her sophomore album, My Life, featuring bonus tracks with LL Cool J, and hip-hop duo Smif ‘N Wessun.
By Rachel George
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.