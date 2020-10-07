Marvin Sapp on his three-decades-long career: “It’s a great feeling”

Paras Griffin/Getty ImagesThis Friday, Grammy-nominated gospel legend Marvin Sapp will release his 12th studio album, Chosen Vessel.
He tells ABC Audio it’s “great” knowing his music still touches people after over three decades in the music industry.
“It feels great. I’ve been around this industry a very, very long time,” says Marvin. “I started when I was 22, and I’m going into my 32nd second year of being in the gospel industry. It’s been great to still be relevant.”
“And I think that that’s the thing because sometimes in this industry we can become so locked into a particular mindset and a particular mode that we don’t listen to what’s happening in the world around us,” he continues.
For Chosen Vessel, Marvin focuses on praise and worship to give listeners a different sound they didn’t know they needed. With this masterpiece album, named after the 100-year-old church he was purposed with taking over in Fort Worth, Texas, the Michigan native taps into other soulful, funky sounds on vibrant tracks such as, “Say Yeah” and “Praise Everyday,” which may come off like a remix to Michael Jackson’s 1987 single, “Bad.”
The album’s lead single, “Thank You For It All,” mirrors Marvin’s triumphing 2007 classic, “Never Would Have Made It,” which he performed during Swizz Beats and Timbaland‘s “Healing” Verzuz battle in May.
“So the fact that people, again, are still embracing my music some 30 plus years later, it’s a great feeling,” Marvin added.
Chosen Vessel arrives on October 9th.
By Rachel George
