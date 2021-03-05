      Weather Alert

Marvel: Universe Of Super Heroes Exhibit Now Open At Museum Of Science & Industry

Mar 4, 2021 @ 6:01pm
(Photo by David Pokress/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’ll definitely want to check out this exhibit. The “Marvel Universe of Super Heroes” exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry features artifacts from Marvel movies, shows, and comic books over the last 80 years.  There are about 300 display items including Captain America’s shield and Thor’s hammer.  Visitors can take a photo with Marvel character, “The Thing”.

