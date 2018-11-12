Marvel co-creator, Stan Lee has passed at age 95

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 18: Spider-Man creator Stan Lee poses at his office on June 18, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee, the man who co-created so many important Marvel Comic heroes, has died at the age of 95.

Stan was an instrumental co-creator of Marvel with Jack Kirby in 1961 and went on to create many timeless characters. Spider-Man, Iron Man, Hulk, Doctor Strange, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, The Avengers, X-Men, and so many others.

Stans daughter told TMZ, an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where we ultimately passed.

Here’s the complete story from TMZ