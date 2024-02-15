98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Marvel Announces Fantastic Four Cast

February 15, 2024 5:05PM CST
Marvel Studios has announced its Fantastic Four.

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn will star as the heroes in the action movie.

Pascal will star as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic.

Kirby will star as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, while Joseph Quinn will play her brother, Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, Moss-Bachrach will star as Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The casting caps years of speculation over who might play the team.

The film now has a new release date of July 25, 2025.

What do you think about the cast?

