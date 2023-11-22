Martina’s Thanksgiving with out a Turkey!

Martina McBride Is Attempting 17 Dishes For Thanksgiving And No Turkey, Here’s What’s On The Menu

“Happy Thanksgiving Week! Holiday meal planning is one of my favorite things,” McBride captioned an Instagram post Monday (November 20) with photos of her handwritten menu and timetable.

McBride said she sat down with her family to discuss the cuisine and is “attempting” to create everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving dishes, 17 in total.

“They may or may not all get made…who knows?” she continued. McBride will open Thanksgiving 2023 with deviled eggs, a “banana mayo thing,” whipped goat cheese with candied bacon and dates, and a cheese or veggie platter.

Roasted chicken breast with herbs, honey-baked ham, mashed potatoes, and gravy, dressing, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, roasted carrots, corn pudding, creamed corn, fluff salad, and Parker House rolls are on the dinner menu. Pumpkin pie with cinnamon-whipped cream and French silk pie will conclude her meal.

What dish is a must for your Thanksgiving dinner?