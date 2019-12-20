Martina McBride will Honor 4 Local Veterans Tonight @ the Rialto Theater
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Martina McBride attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Our friend Kristi McNichol from the Will County Veterans Assistance Commission told us Martina McBride will be honoring 4 local veterans tonight during her show @ the Rialto Theater in Joliet. Martina requested 4 local veterans to be recognized, brought on stage, and formally thanked for their service to our country. Here’s more on the Veterans that will be recognized tonight:
Tom Deegan, Navy: Tom works at HINES VA as the Healthcare for Homeless Veteran Case Manager in our area. He has helped house more homeless veterans than anyone I know. He will personally go pick the homeless veteran up at their camp, and drive them to the needed appointments for housing. He goes above and beyond to end veteran homelessness. Tom will be joined by his wife of 40 years, Val.
Dan Miller, USMC: Dan works for Wounded Warrior Project as a Warriors Speak Spokesperson. Dan says he doesn’t see his life experiences as being his story. He prefers to call it his history. “We are all a product of our own personal histories. The first step in really understanding a person or a subject is to understand the truth behind that history.” Dan Retired from the Marines holding the rank Sergeant Major. à Also, Dan’s date will be Denise Williams, President of America’s Gold Star Mothers, IL Chapter. Denise’s son, Andrew Meari, was killed in action on 1 Nov 2018 by a suicide bomber.
Daniel Acosta, Air Force: Daniel works at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Will County as a Veteran Service Officer. Dan was injured in Bagdad Iraq on 7 December 2005, where he was burned over 18% of his body and lost his left arm. Dan was awarded the Purple Heart for his bravery as an Explosive Ordinance Disposal personnel. Dan continues to have a positive attitude and helps other veterans receive the care they need as a Veteran Service Officer. Dan will be joined by his sister.
Mark Bowman, Army: Mark served for 38 years in the Illinois Army National Guard. He is the most recent Command Sergeant Major to retire in the State of Illinois. He was the CSM for Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix VIII which include 8,000 US service members and a coalition of soldiers from 13 countries! His continued service to veterans is amazing. He has sat on numerous boards helping homeless veterans and his level of compassion and empathy is beyond words. He takes veterans who need a safe shoulder to lean on and mentors them. He’s pretty dang amazing. Mark will be joined by his wife, Karen.