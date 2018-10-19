Martina McBride to Host New Series on Food Network

Martina McBride has cooked up hits for years and now she is sharing some of her favorite meals that she cooks up for friends and family on a new Food Network show, “Martina’s Table.”

Martina’s new Food Network show will debut on November 18th and will feature a few country music friends such as Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman.

“I’ve always had a passion for cooking and love to cook for my friends and family,” having a show on Food Network is a dream come true. We’ve filmed the first season and it’s been so fun and exciting to be able to share some of my favorite recipes and stories.” said McBride.

McBride will be cooking up delicious meals like Thanksgiving dinner, Mexican dishes and family and friends holiday brunch.

