Martina McBride Stars in New Exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame – Set to Perform in Illinois

Martina McBride will be the focus of a new exhibit at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum set to open on July 30 and run through August of next year. Items featured in Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice include awards, stage wear, handwritten lyrics and personal artifacts.
Some highlights include:
A shirt, vest and pants ensemble, worn on stage by Martina when she performed at age seven – with her family’s band, The Schiffters.
The beaded headband and tulle veil worn by Martina, at her wedding to John McBride on May 15, 1988
A letter from Dolly Parton to Martina, congratulating her as the Country Music Association’s Female Vocalist of the Year in 2003
A Jenny Packham dress—embellished with rhinestones, beads and sequins—worn by Martina on the cover of her 2007 album, Wake Up Laughing.
Martina said, “Postponing the exhibit opening last year due to the pandemic was a difficult decision but the right one. It did, however, allow us more time to plan and dig through my archive to find several truly special artifacts. I’m excited to finally be able to let everyone see what we’ve created. Having an exhibit in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum is something I’ve had on my dream list for a long, long time. Being able to share moments and mementos from my life and career with my fans and country music fans from all over the world is both humbling and exciting. I’m so grateful to be a part of country music.”
In support of the exhibition’s opening, Martina will participate in a conversation and performance in the museum’s CMA Theater on Sunday, Aug. 1st at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at CountryMusicHallofFame.org on Friday, July 2nd.
PLUS: McBride brings her summer tour to the Bureau County Fair, in Princeton, Illinois, Thursday, August 26th. Tickets are for sale on her official website: MartinaMcBride.com
