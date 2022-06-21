      Weather Alert

Martina McBride Opens Up About “A Broken Wing”

Jun 21, 2022 @ 5:08pm
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Martina McBride attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Martina McBride is celebrating her 30th anniversary with her record label and opening up about her big hit from 1997, “A Broken Wing.”

Fans of the song seem to have assumed that the woman in the song committed suicide by jumping out of a window after feeling trapped in an abusive relationship. Martina’s interpretation took it completely different saying it’s a metaphor for freedom.
She says, “This song just felt really special the first time I heard it. I felt like it would empower someone who needed to hear it. I never interpreted it that way, but I can see now how it could be. I prefer to think of it as a metaphor for her leaving and claiming her freedom.”

 

