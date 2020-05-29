Martina McBride and her daughters Selling tie-dye T-shirts to Benefit band and crew members
NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Martina McBride attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Martina McBride and her daughters have been making handmade tie-dye T-shirts and selling them online to give back to band and crew members who are suffering financially from lack of work during the pandemic. The shirts read “Martina McBride 2020 Stay At Home Tour,” and are being sold through Martina’s foundation, Team Music Is Love. The first batch sold out but Martina and her daughters are making more to satisfy the demand.