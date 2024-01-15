Martin Luther King Jr Day – Here’s This Year’s Theme
January 15, 2024 11:00AM CST
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, observed on the third Monday of January, each year.
But this year is special: The Reverend Doctor King’s actual birthday was January 15.
One of his many famous and inspirational quotes is: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘what are you doing for others?’”
To honor the legacy of civil rights leader, why not start volunteering in your community?
It is the only federal holiday that calls for a day of service.
This year’s theme is Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.
Search MLKDay.gov for virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities in your community and explore numerous other resources.
