Martin Luther King Jr Day – Here’s This Year’s Theme

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 06: The early morning sun rises behind the Washington Monument and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the 50th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, August 6, 2015 in Washington, DC. Fifty years ago today USÊPresident Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 into law, making it one of the pillars of the Civil Rights act that was signed into law a year earlier. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, observed on the third Monday of January, each year.

But this year is special: The Reverend Doctor King’s actual birthday was January 15.

One of his many famous and inspirational quotes is: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is ‘what are you doing for others?’”

To honor the legacy of civil rights leader, why not start volunteering in your community?

It is the only federal holiday that calls for a day of service.

This year’s theme is Shifting the Cultural Climate through the Study and Practice of Kingian Nonviolence.

Search MLKDay.gov for virtual and in-person volunteer opportunities in your community and explore numerous other resources.