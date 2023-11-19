Martha Stewart Says That She Has Canceled Thanksgiving…?

Martha Stewart says she just doesn’t want to do Thanksgiving, this year.

The 82-year-old homemaker-guru appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Thursday, to make her grand pronouncement.

“I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” Stewart declared. “Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick,” Stewart told Kelly Clarkson. “So, I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’ I’ve also cooked like 14 turkeys already for my TV show; and I still have to do one more turkey on the Today show,” Stewart said. “So, forget it.”

Stewart will instead sample five different dinners made by five close friends- in their homes.

What is your Thanksgiving plan?