Martha Stewart Says That She Has Canceled Thanksgiving…?
November 19, 2023 9:13AM CST
Martha Stewart says she just doesn’t want to do Thanksgiving, this year.
The 82-year-old homemaker-guru appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Thursday, to make her grand pronouncement.
“I gave up Thanksgiving. I canceled,” Stewart declared. “Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick,” Stewart told Kelly Clarkson. “So, I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’ I’ve also cooked like 14 turkeys already for my TV show; and I still have to do one more turkey on the Today show,” Stewart said. “So, forget it.”
Stewart will instead sample five different dinners made by five close friends- in their homes.
What is your Thanksgiving plan?
