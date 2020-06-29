Marsai Martin claps back at social media trolls for criticizing her BET Awards look
ABC/Heidi GutmanBlack-ish star Marsai Martin had to set a few trolls straight after viewers criticized her wig and teeth during the BET Awards on Sunday night.
The 15-year old actress virtually appeared to announce Megan Thee Stallion as the winner of the Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award. But social media trolls decided to focus on Martin’s blonde hair, calling it a “grandma wig,” and writing that she wore veneers, which she revealed were her removable braces.
Marsai initially addressed the haters tweeting, “Good thing I don’t put my effort into trying to please everyone. I like it. While I’m 16 this year, let me live. I’m trying to stay sane in quarantine. Enjoy the #BETAwards.”
She continued in an Instagram video letting viewers know they should direct their comments towards more pressing matters, as she pretended to cry into a $100 bill.
“It’s hard, it’s difficult, but I’m sorry to anyone I offended or haven’t gotten to your expectations of how I’m supposed to be, and I apologize,” she said. “I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings or have them worry about what my decisions are. Y’all, we are in quarantine, and we got more important things to focus on than just my hair. Justice for Breonna Taylor.”
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot and killed in her Louisville home four months ago by police who were serving a “no-knock” warrant.
By Rachel George
