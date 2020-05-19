‘Married to Medicine’s Quad Webb has eyes for New York Governor Cuomo

Mark Hill/Bravo; Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesLooks like Governor Andrew Cuomo’s consistent efforts to support COVID-19 relief in New York have earned him a secret admirer with enough credit to buy more supplies.
TV personality Quad Webb got word all the way down in Atlanta, GA that the governor was newly single. Coincidentally, she is, too, after she finalized her divorce last year.
“I love how you’re running the great state of New York,” Quad said in a message to Cuomo on Instagram. “Your heart is so big and that’s what I’m most attracted.”
In the video, Quad also named a few of her best qualities: good credit, no children, and her own “coin-tage.” In fact, the star of Married to Medicine and former Sister Circle co-host offered her line of credit to secure more ventilators, masks, and hospital beds for New York.
“And I’m not so hard on the eyes either,” Quad said, winking at the camera.
Reality star Phaedra Parks wrote, “Get’em, sis,” in the post comments, while Kandi Burruss posted three laughing emojis.
Quad will be happy to find out Governor Cuomo is single, after last year ending a relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Food Network personality Sandra Lee.
