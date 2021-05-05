Married couples pack on more pounds!
Marriage is supposed to be good for our health — and it mostly is. But a study (Western Washington University) married married couples pack on more pounds than adults who stay single. Researchers said several reasons exist for the weight discrepancy between the single and married people. For example, married men and women may be less concerned about their body weight because they’re no longer actively seeking a mate. Plus, married people have a regular dining partner, possibly leading to more meals. On the single side, those who are widowed or have gone through a divorce may lose weight due to stress.