      Weather Alert

Married couples pack on more pounds!

May 5, 2021 @ 2:05pm

Marriage is supposed to be good for our health — and it mostly is. But a study (Western Washington University) married married couples pack on more pounds than adults who stay single. Researchers said several reasons exist for the weight discrepancy between the single and married people. For example, married men and women may be less concerned about their body weight because they’re no longer actively seeking a mate. Plus, married people have a regular dining partner, possibly leading to more meals. On the single side, those who are widowed or have gone through a divorce may lose weight due to stress.

Popular Posts
How Should You Handle A Restaurant Bill?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: Two-Thirds of Single People Have Officially Lowered their Standards
Creating A 51st State Is Not Only Discussed on the East Coast But Here In Illinois
Could this be the end of NASCAR racing in Joliet?
FRISKY FRIDAY FACE: There's Such a Thing as a "Flirting Face" - And Every Guy Can Spot It