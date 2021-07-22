A video captured at a minor-league baseball game appears to show a public marriage proposal gone wrong. According to The Independent, the supposed proposal took place at a Worcester Red Sox game in Worcester, Massachusetts. The sports-news website What’s the Word Massachusetts posted a video of the moment on its Instagram account on Friday, where it’s gained 88,000 views. In the video, the unidentified man and woman are shown standing on what looks like one of the team’s dugouts while spectators watch from the stadium seats. While the man waits on one knee and fans cheer on the couple, the woman looks shocked. In the video shared by What’s the Word Massachusetts, after the man gets down on one knee, the woman looks back at him, shakes her head no, and dashes up the stadium stairs. The moment was also captured on the stadium’s screen, according to the video.
