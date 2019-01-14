Maroon 5, Backed by Travis Scott & Big Boi, Officially Confirmed As Super Bowl Headliners

BURBANK, CA - NOVEMBER 7: Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs at the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Maroon 5 at iHeartRadio Theater on November 7, 2017 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

After months of speculation it is now official- The NFL has finally confirmed that MAROON 5 will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 3rd. Their guests will be TRAVIS SCOTT and BIG BOI from OUTKAST, who’s from Atlanta, where the game is taking place. Maroon 5 agreed to the performance even after a petition was started and received 75,000 signatures asking them to back out in support of Colin Kaepernick.

There was a lot of talk that the NFL was having trouble finding special gusts to appear with Maroon 5. And “Billboard” says Travis only agreed to do it if the NFL agreed to join him in donating $500,000 to Dream Corps, a social justice charity.

Sources say Black Lives Matter and several other nonprofits may be receiving donations as well. Here’s the complete story from People.