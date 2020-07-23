Marlon Wayans mourns the loss of his family’s matriarch
Black Hollywood sends condolences to Marlon Wayans as he mourns the loss of his family’s matriarch, “Ma.”
On Thursday, the actor/comedian penned a touching Instagram post celebrating his mother on their joint birthday.
“Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece,” Marlon wrote. “You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of [us]. In the midst of this hurt… I just love you ma. I accomplished so much, made you so proud… but now I got [an] angel to lift me.”
“Thank u ma for gifting me, pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you,” Marlon continued in another post, sharing a throwback photo.
TMZ reports Marlon’s mother, Elvira, passed away a few weeks ago, but Marlon decided to celebrate her life today, on his 48th birthday and what would have been her 82nd birthday.
In another post, Marlon expressed being grateful for his life, family, and friends, and smiling “in the worst of times.”
“I’ve lost so much but I’m shedding skin. The old me is being put through [the] fire to come out of this better than ever,” he wrote. “I know great things are ahead of me. I’m grateful for simple things like life in general. I woke up today 48 years old, looking 20 something.”
Greenleaf‘s Dondre T. Whitfield, Lee Daniels, Malik Yoba, Kym Whitley, Omar Epps and more sent their condolences and birthday wishes in the comments while paying homage to one of the most successful families in show biz.
The Wayans family is responsible for numerous hit TV shows and films over the last two decades, as created by the Marlon, Keenen, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne and Kim Wayans, and their other siblings.
