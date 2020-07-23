Mark Zuckerberg’s Layers of Sunscreen in Hawaii Spawn Internet Memes
Props to Mark Zuckerberg for protecting himself from the harmful rays in Hawaii, but he has now spawned himself into the ultimate meme generator on the internet this week due to the layers and layers on white sunscreen on his face.
While riding his $12,000 surfboard the internet can’t seem to contain itself over the amount of sunscreen he is wearing, plus his physical physique. Go on twitter and search for Mark, you’ll find all the memes!